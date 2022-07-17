RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns frontline APC women leader, Kemi Nelson

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nelson family on the demise of frontline politician and advocate of the womenfolk, Chief Kemi Nelson.

Kemi Nelson. [trekafrica]

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja condoled with the Government and people of Lagos State, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and the Lagos APC family on the loss of the frontline politician.

Buhari described the deceased as “a consistent and faithful party member who devoted so much to the evolution, development, sustenance and relevance of the party in Lagos and around the country.”

He noted the contributions of Nelson as a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, the State Women Leader, National Deputy Women Leader of APC, and former Executive Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund.

He further remarked that the deceased was such a grassroots mobiliser and an achiever who left her footprints wherever she served.

“As the only female member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Kemi Nelson continued to be part of the governance structure that led to the transformation of Lagos State into the Centre of Excellence it has become,” he said.

The president prayed that almighty God would grant the husband, Adeyemi Nelson and the family, friends and associates of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the loss and repose her soul.

