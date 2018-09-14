Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerians react to Kemi Adeosun's resignation over NYSC cert forgery

Kemi Adeosun Nigerians react to Minister’s resignation over NYSC certificate forgery

Adeosun’s resignation over alleged NYSC certificate forgery has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians especially on the social media space.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) has said that the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun is an attack on Yorubas. play Nigerians react to Kemi Adeosun's resignation over NYSC certificate forgery allegation. (Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

The biggest news of today, September 14, 2018, has to be the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s resignation for allegedly forging her from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

Adeosun’s resignation was sequel to a report by PremiumTimes that the minister had forged her NYSC certificate.

The news of Adeosun’s resignation has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians especially on the social media space.

Dr Joe Abah, the former chairman of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms described the news as sad.

Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate. play

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate.

(TheCable)

 

“I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse,” he said via Twitter.

 

Here's what other Nigerians on Twitter are saying about Adeosun's resignation.

 

ALSO READ: Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate "forgery"

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
3 DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DGbullet

Related Articles

Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate "forgery"
Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC certificate forgery scandal
Itse Sagay Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate 'forgery' is irrelevant - Buhari’s Adviser
Buhari President says NYSC is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister now
Taraba Tragedy NYSC declares 3 day mourning for drowned corps members
Certificate Scandal SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide Adeosun's documents
Solomon Dalong 1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister’s motorcade
Kemi Adeosun SERAP asks minister to respond certificate forgery allegation
Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate scandal

Local

There's confusion over whether Kemi Adeosun has resigned or not
Kemi Adeosun There's serious confusion over whether Finance Minister has resigned or not
Infrastructure Development Second Niger Bridge project is 50% completed – Controller
Police urge Imo residents to disregard IPOB’s sit at home order
In Abia Banks, markets defy IPOB's sit-at-home order in Umuahia
World leaders love Buhari because he is providing good leadership – Lai Mohammed
2019 Elections Your predictions are fake, psychological warfare – FG attacks HSBC, Economists