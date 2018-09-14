news

The biggest news of today, September 14, 2018, has to be the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s resignation for allegedly forging her from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

Adeosun’s resignation was sequel to a report by PremiumTimes that the minister had forged her NYSC certificate.

The news of Adeosun’s resignation has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians especially on the social media space.

Dr Joe Abah, the former chairman of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms described the news as sad.

“I have just received, with sadness, news that Kemi Adeosun has resigned. She is a talented, courageous woman who drove a lot of important reforms as Minister of Finance. However, the NYSC saga had made her position untenable & the situation was only going to go from bad to worse,” he said via Twitter.

Here's what other Nigerians on Twitter are saying about Adeosun's resignation.

