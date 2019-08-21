Zulum issued the warning at inauguration of the 22 newly appointed commissioners on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He advised the commissioners should be at their respective offices and work in accordance with their constitutional mandates.

Zulum said that: “You should operate from your various ministries of assignment and not frequenting the Government House, except on invitations or emergencies.

“We should work assiduously to bridge the gap between our politicians and the civil servants, as well as followers so that together, working in harmony and understanding, we achieve our vision of a stronger and more prosperous state.’’

Zulum admonished the commissioners against truancy, adding that he had directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff (CoS) Government House, to ensure effective monitoring and supervision of the commissioners, warning that defaulters will be sanctioned.

He enjoined the commissioners to brace up to the task and prepare to work in each and every part of the state.

Besides, Zulum advised the commissioners to run an open door policy to enable them to serve the people better and contribute to the sustainable social and economic development of the state.

The governor further directed the commissioners to declare their assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau, stressing that his administration accorded priority to transparency, probity and prudent financial management of public fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those sworn-in as commissioners included Messrs Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, Abbakar Lawan, Adamu Lawan, Babagana Banki, Mustapha Fanarambe, Yerima Kareto, Abubakar Hassan, Ali Abatcha and Sugun Mai-Mele as well as Mrs Inna Galadima.

Others are Alhaji Mohammed Kauji; Dr Toma Rangiya, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura, Mr Bello Ayuba, Alhaji Yerima Saleh, Mr Yuguda Vungas, Alhaji Musa Kubo, Mr Sunday Gadzama, Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan, Fanta Baba-Shehu and Malam Mohammed Bulama.