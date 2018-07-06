Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kebbi state Deputy Governor urges communities to live peacefully

Communal Crisis Kebbi state Deputy Governor urges communities to live peacefully

The Deputy Gevernor of the state, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, made the call when he visited the two communities on Friday.

  • Published:
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu play

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

(Today)

The Kebbi Government has urged the people of Kwaddage and Kwakware communities in Suru local government areas of the state to live in peace with one another for the overall development of the state.

The Deputy Gevernor of the state, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, made the call when he visited the two communities on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor’s visit followed a communal clash that occurred between the two communities on Wednesday.

Yombe, who expressed concern over the crisis, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence amongst the different communities in the area.

What can we gain in fighting ourselves? We have security agencies all over the place to protect your lives and property. If you have any complaint of misunderstanding among yourselves report to them as they are here for you,” he said.

The deputy governor also advised the people of the two villages to embrace peace and avoid anything that could cause disharmony among them.

No society can develop without peace and harmony,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim, reaffirmed his command’s commitment to restore peace to the affected communities.

He called on the people to be law abiding for the progress of their respective areas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting...bullet

Related Articles

Abubakar Bagudu Kebbi Governor blames climate change for farmers, herdsmen clashes
Lifestyle These 14 States can barely survive without federal allocation
2017 Hajj Kebbi announces death of 4 pilgrims
Flood Kebbi Governor orders relocation of 100 households
Boat Mishap Kebbi Government sets new safety measures after 33 deaths
Restructuring Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara support devolution of powers
In Borno Kebbi lecturer donates reading materials to IDPs
Aregbesola Osun state Governor loses mum
Democracy Day Forget the politics, Buhari’s June 12 declaration is a masterstroke
APC See party's list of 35 newly sworn-in state chairpersons

Local

FG drags Suswam to court over illegal arms possession
Suswam FG drags former Governor to court over illegal arms possession
Osinbajo says FG decentralizing power generation, distribution
Osinbajo Vice President says end of Boko Haram will come sooner than later
Here’s what Buhari’s new corruption law really means
Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really means
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget
Buhari President declares national emergency on war against corruption