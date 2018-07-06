news

The Kebbi Government has urged the people of Kwaddage and Kwakware communities in Suru local government areas of the state to live in peace with one another for the overall development of the state.

The Deputy Gevernor of the state, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, made the call when he visited the two communities on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor’s visit followed a communal clash that occurred between the two communities on Wednesday.

Yombe, who expressed concern over the crisis, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence amongst the different communities in the area.

“What can we gain in fighting ourselves? We have security agencies all over the place to protect your lives and property. If you have any complaint of misunderstanding among yourselves report to them as they are here for you,” he said.

The deputy governor also advised the people of the two villages to embrace peace and avoid anything that could cause disharmony among them.

“No society can develop without peace and harmony,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim, reaffirmed his command’s commitment to restore peace to the affected communities.

He called on the people to be law abiding for the progress of their respective areas.