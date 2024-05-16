ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

The food items will be shared equally to all the 21 local government areas in the state.

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]
Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Recommended articles

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, handed over the items to the state government in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

We are here to hand over the food items to the State Government for onward distribution to identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities through constituted committees in each of the local government areas of the state.

“It is worth noting that based on the allocation table, Kebbi has been allocated: 462 MT of maize (9,240 bags of 50kg), 537.6 MT of sorghum (10,752 bags of 50kg) and 199.5 MT of millet (3,990 bags of 50kg)

ADVERTISEMENT

“The above food items will be shared equally to all the 21 local government areas in the state,” he assured.

Umar added that based on the directives of President Bola Tinubu, 20% of the food items due for each LGA should be given to religious organisations and 3% to be given to boarding schools in the LGAs.

On recurrence of flood, she said that the state was known to be one of the major food producers in the country with the citizens largely engaged in farming activities.

“However, the annual occurrences of flood have continued to threaten this potential.

“Flood has become a recurring experience in Kebbi. After the 2018 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2022 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024, according to her, the highly probable flood risk areas in Kebbi are; Bagudo, Ngaski, Yauri, Argungu, Suru, Augie, Jega, Maiyama, Koko/Besse, Sakaba, Gwandu, Dandi, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Bunza and Aleiro local government areas.

Umar also requested the state government to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing the flood issues.

“These measures are by directing the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), frontline local government authorities and other response agencies to put in place preparatory actions.

“Carry out public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigative actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

“Identify high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Persons’ camps, to shelter evacuated communities and desilting river channels and canals; among others,” the DG said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Gov. Nasir Idris said that the provision of the items was a testimony of the commitment of the federal government to support those in need in the state.

“It is important for us to come together to support vulnerable citizens with sympathy, benevolence and compassion.

“I thank Mr President for his kind gesture of providing relief items to the most vulnerable groups in the country.

“This is highly commendable, and on our part, my administration has recently improved the quality of agricultural production for food security, and to reduce intensive hardship among the people,” the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

Senator Ndume backs death penalty for corrupt politicians on 1 condition

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to cherish your family and friends

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane

Rivers crisis: How Fubara's move to probe Wike's govt rattled ex-gov's allies

Rivers crisis: How Fubara's move to probe Wike's govt rattled ex-gov's allies

Nasarawa assembly threatens to revoke road contract if uncompleted in 3 months

Nasarawa assembly threatens to revoke road contract if uncompleted in 3 months

Effective parenting vital in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Effective parenting vital in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers