Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, handed over the items to the state government in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“We are here to hand over the food items to the State Government for onward distribution to identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities through constituted committees in each of the local government areas of the state.

“It is worth noting that based on the allocation table, Kebbi has been allocated: 462 MT of maize (9,240 bags of 50kg), 537.6 MT of sorghum (10,752 bags of 50kg) and 199.5 MT of millet (3,990 bags of 50kg)

ADVERTISEMENT

“The above food items will be shared equally to all the 21 local government areas in the state,” he assured.

Umar added that based on the directives of President Bola Tinubu, 20% of the food items due for each LGA should be given to religious organisations and 3% to be given to boarding schools in the LGAs.

On recurrence of flood, she said that the state was known to be one of the major food producers in the country with the citizens largely engaged in farming activities.

“However, the annual occurrences of flood have continued to threaten this potential.

“Flood has become a recurring experience in Kebbi. After the 2018 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2022 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states,” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024, according to her, the highly probable flood risk areas in Kebbi are; Bagudo, Ngaski, Yauri, Argungu, Suru, Augie, Jega, Maiyama, Koko/Besse, Sakaba, Gwandu, Dandi, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, Bunza and Aleiro local government areas.

Umar also requested the state government to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing the flood issues.

“These measures are by directing the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), frontline local government authorities and other response agencies to put in place preparatory actions.

“Carry out public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigative actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

“Identify high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Persons’ camps, to shelter evacuated communities and desilting river channels and canals; among others,” the DG said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Gov. Nasir Idris said that the provision of the items was a testimony of the commitment of the federal government to support those in need in the state.

“It is important for us to come together to support vulnerable citizens with sympathy, benevolence and compassion.

“I thank Mr President for his kind gesture of providing relief items to the most vulnerable groups in the country.