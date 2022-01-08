RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fire incidents are attributed to mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surges, improper use of inflammable items, and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Fire gut Kebbi Central market in 2021 (Daily Trust)
Fire gut Kebbi Central market in 2021 (Daily Trust)

Kebbi State Department of Fire Service recorded 153 fire incidents and saved property worth over N485 million in 2021.

Recommended articles

The Director, Alhaji Yahaya Zazzagawa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

From January to December 2021, we recorded 153 fire incidents and no death was recorded as we saved property worth over N485 million from destruction,” he said.

The director said that the fires occurred on Jan. 18, Feb. 18, March 28, April 11, May 14, June 7, July 6, Aug. 12, Sept. 3, Oct. 2, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, among other dates.

“Unlike in 2020, we recorded a reduction in fire incidents,” he said, noting that in 2020, the state recorded 173 fire incidents with one death while one person was rescued.

He attributed the reduction to intensified enlightenment campaigns by the service.

Zazzagawa advised the state residents to be more careful in handling electrical appliances and other inflammable items.

“About N135 million worth of property were lost to fire and N485 million worth of property saved during the fire incidents,” he said.

He attributed the fire incidents to mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surges, improper use of inflammable items, and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Zazzagawa also advised smokers to ensure proper disposal of cigarette butts, especially in the grassy areas during harmattan.

According to him, the fire service needs more functional vehicles for quicker responses to fire outbreaks.

Zazzagawa appealed to the state government to adequately equip the department for prompt responses to distress calls and fire emergencies.

He said that the department needed more manpower to adequately respond to distress calls.

“We need at least 100 additional staff,” the director said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

Group urges Soludo to address neglect of federal projects in Anambra

Group urges Soludo to address neglect of federal projects in Anambra

Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello would defeat Atiku if they contest presidential election

Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello would defeat Atiku if they contest presidential election

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with 814 new infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with 814 new infections

Proscription: Ortom is wayward, ignore his unpatriotic request, Miyetti Allah tells FG

Proscription: Ortom is wayward, ignore his unpatriotic request, Miyetti Allah tells FG

2023: Former Niger Governor says PDP has settled for northern presidential candidate

2023: Former Niger Governor says PDP has settled for northern presidential candidate

Ijaw group urges Wike to focus on governance

Ijaw group urges Wike to focus on governance

Buhari mourns 19 passengers who died in Kano accident

Buhari mourns 19 passengers who died in Kano accident

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021.