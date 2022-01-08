Kebbi records 153 fire incidents, saves N485m property in 2021

The Director, Alhaji Yahaya Zazzagawa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“From January to December 2021, we recorded 153 fire incidents and no death was recorded as we saved property worth over N485 million from destruction,” he said.

The director said that the fires occurred on Jan. 18, Feb. 18, March 28, April 11, May 14, June 7, July 6, Aug. 12, Sept. 3, Oct. 2, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, among other dates.

“Unlike in 2020, we recorded a reduction in fire incidents,” he said, noting that in 2020, the state recorded 173 fire incidents with one death while one person was rescued.

He attributed the reduction to intensified enlightenment campaigns by the service.

Zazzagawa advised the state residents to be more careful in handling electrical appliances and other inflammable items.

“About N135 million worth of property were lost to fire and N485 million worth of property saved during the fire incidents,” he said.

He attributed the fire incidents to mismanagement of electrical appliances, electricity surges, improper use of inflammable items, and engagement of unqualified electricians.

Zazzagawa also advised smokers to ensure proper disposal of cigarette butts, especially in the grassy areas during harmattan.

According to him, the fire service needs more functional vehicles for quicker responses to fire outbreaks.

Zazzagawa appealed to the state government to adequately equip the department for prompt responses to distress calls and fire emergencies.

He said that the department needed more manpower to adequately respond to distress calls.