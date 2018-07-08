Pulse.ng logo
Kebbi Police rescue pregnant woman from kidnappers’ den

The command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, who confirmed the release of the victim on Sunday said, the police rescued the victim and no ransom was paid.

The Kebbi State Police command says it has rescued a pregnant woman, Hajiya Sadiya Tsoho, from kidnappers’ hideout in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, who confirmed the release of the victim on Sunday said, the police rescued the victim and no ransom was paid.

Hajiya Sadiya, wife of Malam Anas Sha’aban, owner of the popular Sha’aban Supermarket in Birnin-Kebbi, was reportedly kidnapped last week by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pregnant woman was kidnapped from her home and taken to a desert area in Mahuta village, Fakai Local Government Area of the state.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the suspected gunmen had laid ambush for the husband, Malam Sha’aban at Rafin Atiku Area in Birnin -Kebbi for hours on that fateful Sunday, July 1.

They were said to have decided to go to his house instead when they did not get him.

“On getting the house, they only met his pregnant wife, and they kidnapped her. We were told that the kidnappers made contact with the family and demanded for N200 million.

“Whether they paid the ransom or not is what I cannot confirm,’’ the source said.

Efforts by newsmen to get the husband for comments were unsuccessful as he was said to be unavailable.

Suleiman said the woman, who was rescued successfully and in good health, had been reunited with her family.

He said though none of the kidnappers was apprehended, but the Police were on their trail. (

