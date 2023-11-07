ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The officers were told to consider their promotions as a recognition of their hard work and dedication to duty, as well as a motivation and additional responsibility.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Chris Aimionowane, who decorated the officers in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, said the promotions followed the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and approval by the Police Service Commission.

He congratulated the newly-promoted officers on behalf of the IGP and charged them to be more committed in discharging their duties. Aimionowane urged the officers to consider their promotions as a recognition of their hard work and dedication to duty, as well as a motivation and additional responsibility.

He equally advised them to be disciplined and loyal to constituted authority to deserve more promotions while in the Force. Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, DCP Ali Yusuf thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing their lives with sound health to witness the “memorable day”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further expressed their profound gratitude to the IGP and the police service commission for graciously recommending and approving their promotions and promised that the officers would redouble their efforts in discharging their responsibilities optimally.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Nura Fingila, applauded the tremendous successes recorded by the CP in his determination to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.

He also commended the CP’s open-door policy and civility to the members of the public as well as visibility policing approach across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated officers included two ACPs who were elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to the rank of ACP, and two Superintendent of Police (SPs) to the rank of CSP.

Others are one DSP promoted to the rank of SP, and 76 ASPs to DSPs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Presidency slams Peter Obi, describes him as a copycat who gaslights Nigerians

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

Gov Soludo father dies at 92

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

BIMS the Backbone of Teras: Unlocking educational frontiers in Nigeria’s academic landscape

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention