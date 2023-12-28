ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad-Bello, dies after prolonged illness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman died in the early hours of Thursday at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

Late Chairman of Maiyama LG Kebbi, Alhaji Zayyanu Muhammad-Bello [VMT News]
Late Chairman of Maiyama LG Kebbi, Alhaji Zayyanu Muhammad-Bello [VMT News]

He was aged 47. The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, made the disclosure in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that the chairman died in the early hours of Thursday at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following a protracted illness.

“Kebbi State Government wishes to use this medium to extend its condolences to his immediate family and the entire people of Maiyama Local Government Area.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

According to the governor’s aide, the late council chairman left behind two wives and three children.

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

