The council Chairman, Alhaji Shamsu Umar- Faruk, said in Kalgo on Saturday that the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the victims in the communities that were worse hit by the disaster.

Umar-Faruk said that over 156 houses were completely destroyed by the flood in Kalgo, Kirishi and Badariya communities in the area.

“What happened to you was just an act of God; but it is our responsibility to ensure that we assist you to cushion the effect of some of the challenges you are facing as a result of the flood.

“We also urge people living along the river banks to evacuate to upland or government structures that have been provided for them,’’ he said.

He said that 60 victims would benefit from the cash assistance in Badariya area while the remaining 96 would benefit in Kalgo and Kirishi communities.

“Each victim will get N14, 000 in communities worst hit, whose houses were completely destroyed by the flood and need emergency assistance,” he said.

He commended Sen. Adamu Aliero, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, and Alhaji Muhammad Bello, who donated N1.5 million, N1 million and N250,000 to the victims, respectively, as well as Gov. Atiku Bagudu for his assistance.

The council chairman called on well-meaning indigenes of the state to emulate the kind gesture of the donors.

Earlier, the District Head of Kalgo and village head of Badariya, Alhaji Haruna Bashar and Alhaji Shehu Magaji, commended the council and state government for the gesture.