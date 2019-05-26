Bagudu announced this at the Almajiri Initiative event organised by Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiris Initiative (MALPAI) foundation in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

“My administration will continue to provide assistance to all Almajiri schools in the state.

” Over N900 million will be disbursed through the Ministry of Basic Education in the state,” he said.

Bagudu added that financial support would also be provided to the teachers and pupils in addition to toilet facilities, accommodation, teaching and learning materials to Almajiri schools for proper upbringing.

He said Almjir pupils would be taught English and Mathematics to enable them to further their education up to Colleges of Education, Polytechnics or universities in line with the nation’s education policy.

“The aim is to assist the less privileged, orphans and Almajiri to a better life, which is the best programme of human development,” he said.

The governor commended his wife Hajiya Aisha Bagudu,the founder of MALPAI, for her initiative.

He urged parents and guardians to enrol their wards and children into schools, assuring that government would support and encourage them to excel in all fields.

Hajiya Bagudu said her NGO, which was celebrating its 10 years of establishment, would continue to provide support and assistance to the less- privileged in society.

She expressed appreciation and gratitude for the support and encouragement from her husband to the success of the initiative.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, said the programme of Almajiri system introduced by the wife of the governor had been accepted widely in the state

“We have established six schools via her inituatives: three in Birnin Kebbi,one in Dakingari, Koko and Argungu,” he said.

He announced that each school would receive between N1 million and N3 million to assist them improve their facilities and provide quality learning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a paper was also presented by an Internationally recognised university Professor, Muhammad Bunza of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, entitled: “ALMAJIRANCI IN HAUSA LAND YESTERDAY AND TODAY”.

Bunza expressed displeasure about the way and manner parents had continued to send their children to Almajiri schools without proper care.

He commended the state government for placing priority on Almajiri system in the state.

Bunza urged well to do individuals and corporate organisations to assist the government in ensuring the reformation of the Almajiri system.