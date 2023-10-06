Kebbi Govt shares ₦5.7bn palliative to 550,000 families

The Kebbi Government, on Friday distributed palliatives worth ₦5.7 billion to 550,000 vulnerable families in the state.

Gov. Nasir Idris inaugurated the distribution of the palliative in Maiyama. He said 210 trucks of grains would be shared to the families to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and provide them with sustainable means of livelihood.

“The distribution of these palliatives beginning from today, will continue until every beneficiary receives their allocation.

“Each of the 21 local government areas will receive 10 trucks consisting of rice, millet and maize; Kebbi state government expended over N5.7 billion to procure these grains,” the governor said.

He charged the committees set up in each local government area to be firm and resolute and ensure that only the most vulnerable people in every ward benefit from the gesture.

Idris disclosed that the state had enrolled into the 2023/2024 Federal Government Special Dry Season Programme, to provide solid, lasting and sustainable means of livelihood to the citizenry.

“Support will be provided for dry season crop production to create a circle of agricultural activities.

” Under the programme, farmers will be supported with subsidised inputs and solar irrigation pumps to cultivate rice, wheat, maize, and cassava in the dry season.

“I, therefore, call on all genuine farmers in the state to enroll into the programme to cultivate the crop of their choice so as to contribute to the food basket of the country,” the governor said.