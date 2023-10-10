Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that long queues in filing stations has surfaced, especially in the state capital, while many filing stations were under lock and key.

Concerned by the ugly trend, the state government, under the state Commissioners for Commerce, Alhaji Usman Abubakar-Ladan and Information, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, summoned a meeting to deliberate on ways to bring immediate solution to the menace.

NAN reports that IPMAN executives in the state, alongside other key stakeholders, attended the meeting where issues surrounding the cause of fuel scarcity in the state were discussed and possible solutions also offered.

In separate interviews shortly after the meeting, the two commissioners said Gov. Nasir Idris was highly disturbed by the situation in Birnin Kebbi, hence the decision to call for immediate reverse of the trend.

Abubakar-Ladan said government observed with dismay the current fuel situation, especially in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the meeting was successful as it deliberated on a number of issues and the way forward.

On his part, Ahmed-BK said the essence of the meeting was to bring succour to the people, saying: “Any hardship like this one bothers government a lot.

“Some people insinuated that some filing stations are hoarding the fuel and one of the decisions that would have been taken if it is proven there is hoarding, is for government to ask the task force which has always been in place, to take action and deal with the situation appropriately.

“The meeting is over; we are going to write a report to the state government and appropriate action will be taken.”

The commissioner appealed to the people of Birnin Kebbi and its environs to be patient and remain calm, insisting that the meeting held with IPMAN was a testimony that government was seriously concerned about their plights and it was taking measures to address such.

Ahmed-BK observed that: “People have a reason to be concerned and we are all concerned because we experience the same hardships, we buy fuel at the same price, we go to the same market, the hardship is general, everybody feels it.

“I want to appeal to our people to remain calm, support government, this meeting we held is a testimony that government is concerned about their plights and it is taking action to find solution to it, In Shaa Allah,” he said.

The Chairman, IPMAN in Kebbi, Alhaji Buhari Aliyu-Koko, commended the government for the foresight in organising the meeting, adding that by the meeting, government now understood where exactly the problem was.