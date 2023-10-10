ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, long queues in filing stations has surfaced, especially in the state capital, while many filing stations were under lock and key.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that long queues in filing stations has surfaced, especially in the state capital, while many filing stations were under lock and key.

Concerned by the ugly trend, the state government, under the state Commissioners for Commerce, Alhaji Usman Abubakar-Ladan and Information, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, summoned a meeting to deliberate on ways to bring immediate solution to the menace.

NAN reports that IPMAN executives in the state, alongside other key stakeholders, attended the meeting where issues surrounding the cause of fuel scarcity in the state were discussed and possible solutions also offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

In separate interviews shortly after the meeting, the two commissioners said Gov. Nasir Idris was highly disturbed by the situation in Birnin Kebbi, hence the decision to call for immediate reverse of the trend.

Abubakar-Ladan said government observed with dismay the current fuel situation, especially in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the meeting was successful as it deliberated on a number of issues and the way forward.

On his part, Ahmed-BK said the essence of the meeting was to bring succour to the people, saying: “Any hardship like this one bothers government a lot.

“Some people insinuated that some filing stations are hoarding the fuel and one of the decisions that would have been taken if it is proven there is hoarding, is for government to ask the task force which has always been in place, to take action and deal with the situation appropriately.

“The meeting is over; we are going to write a report to the state government and appropriate action will be taken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner appealed to the people of Birnin Kebbi and its environs to be patient and remain calm, insisting that the meeting held with IPMAN was a testimony that government was seriously concerned about their plights and it was taking measures to address such.

Ahmed-BK observed that: “People have a reason to be concerned and we are all concerned because we experience the same hardships, we buy fuel at the same price, we go to the same market, the hardship is general, everybody feels it.

“I want to appeal to our people to remain calm, support government, this meeting we held is a testimony that government is concerned about their plights and it is taking action to find solution to it, In Shaa Allah,” he said.

The Chairman, IPMAN in Kebbi, Alhaji Buhari Aliyu-Koko, commended the government for the foresight in organising the meeting, adding that by the meeting, government now understood where exactly the problem was.

Aliyu-Koko assured that IPMAN was fully ready to give the government all the necessary support and cooperation to ameliorate the suffering of people across the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why APC candidate Sylva was disqualified from Bayelsa governorship election

Why APC candidate Sylva was disqualified from Bayelsa governorship election

Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

Kebbi Govt seeks synergy with IPMAN to end citizens’ hardships

200,000 people displaced in Gaza - United Nation says

200,000 people displaced in Gaza - United Nation says

Court disqualifies Timipre Sylva from contesting in Bayelsa guber poll

Court disqualifies Timipre Sylva from contesting in Bayelsa guber poll

800,000 applications filed in EU, Norway, Switzerland in Q3 of 2023

800,000 applications filed in EU, Norway, Switzerland in Q3 of 2023

Ondo Deputy Governor withdraws suit against State Assembly

Ondo Deputy Governor withdraws suit against State Assembly

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

Enugu women hold thanksgiving service to celebrate Mbah’s tribunal victory

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

APC chieftain decries killings, weapon brandishing among youths in Kogi

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Gov Yusuf rewards casual worker for returning missing $16k in Saudi Arabia

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu