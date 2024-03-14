ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi govt opens 69 centres for feeding of Muslims during Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Nasir Idris (PUNCH)

Malam Imran Usman-Abdur-Rahman, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Religious Affairs, made this known while addressing a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said, “Gov. Nasir Idris has authorised that three feeding centres for Ramadan breakfast be opened in each of the 21 local government areas of the state, beginning from the first day of Ramadan, to assist people.”

Usman-Abdur-Rahman said the governor also released funds for a complete renovation of Sheik Abbas Jega Jumu’at Mosque at Rafin Atiku, Birnin Kebbi, including internal furnishing and installation of security lights.

“The governor had wanted the work to begin immediately, but the Iman of the Mosque suggested that the action be deferred until after Eid-el-fitir, because of the ongoing Ramadan Tafsir,” he said.

The governor’s aide solicited fervent prayers for Allah’s protection and guidance for the governor and other leaders as well as peace, security and prosperity to prevail in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

