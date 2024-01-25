ADVERTISEMENT
Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committees interacted with the councils’ managements and the district heads before finding the latter guilty as charged.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Announcing the dismissal in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Chairman of, the Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Mansur Shehu, told newsmen that the action was in line with Public Service Rules (PSR) of the state.

Those deposed are Alhaji Lawal Yakubu, Mai Arewan Yeldu in Arewa Local Government Area; Malam Ahmed Sani, Sarkin Gabas Geza in Dandi Local Government Area and Alhaji Tukur Aliyu, Jagwadejin Bakuwe in Suru Local Government Area.

Shehu said the dismissal of the district heads became imperative after the Local Government Service Commission holistically investigated charges levelled against them by their local government councils.

“The commission has the responsibility to discipline local government employees from Grade Level 07 and above (district heads inclusive) in line with the provisions of the Kebbi State Local Government Law (2008).

“Upon the receipt of the charges, the commission suspended the district heads and set up committees to investigate the allegations,’’ Shehu said.

He explained that the committees visited and interacted with the councils’ managements and the district heads before finding the latter guilty as charged.

These district heads were charged with insubordination, gross misconduct, fraud partisanship or leaving their stations without permission.

“To establish cogent and verifiable reasons and evidence presented by the committees, the commission referred the matter to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for legal opinion and advice,’’ he stated.

He explained that the Attorney-General made his observation on each of the three cases known officially, leading to further investigation and the unravelling of additional evidence.

Shehu stressed that after due investigations and consultations, the commission found the district heads guilty of misconduct and liable to dismissal from the local government service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

