Kebbi govt directs special prayers in mosques, churches over insecurity

“Tomorrow, Friday, we urge that there should be prayers in all Mosques, for the souls of those who lost their lives and also for peace to reign.

“There should be prayers for our gallant security agencies, gallant vigilante members, gallant communities and indeed for President Muhammadu Buhari for God to continue to strengthen them.

“We equally call on our churches for a similar prayer on Sunday. They should also pray for our communities, our security agencies, our president and our nation,” Bagudu said.

He assured the people of the state that the state government and relevant Federal Government agencies would continue to work towards improving the security situation in the state.

“As we speak, the military has made additional deployment in order to calm the situation down and restore peace to the area”, he said.