Gov. Atiku Bagudu gave the directive in Birnin Kebbi while addressing newsmen after a meeting with members of Kebbi State House of Assembly at Government House.
Kebbi govt directs special prayers in mosques, churches over insecurity
Kebbi government on Thursday directed religious leaders in the state to offer special prayers on Friday and Sunday to seek divine intervention against the security challenges in the northwest.
“Tomorrow, Friday, we urge that there should be prayers in all Mosques, for the souls of those who lost their lives and also for peace to reign.
“There should be prayers for our gallant security agencies, gallant vigilante members, gallant communities and indeed for President Muhammadu Buhari for God to continue to strengthen them.
“We equally call on our churches for a similar prayer on Sunday. They should also pray for our communities, our security agencies, our president and our nation,” Bagudu said.
He assured the people of the state that the state government and relevant Federal Government agencies would continue to work towards improving the security situation in the state.
“As we speak, the military has made additional deployment in order to calm the situation down and restore peace to the area”, he said.
The governor thanked the media for their interest in the state and urged them to ensure accurate reportage of the security situation in Kebbi.
