This is contained in a statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.
Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration
The Kebbi State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable civil servants to obtain Permanent Voter Card (PVC).
He said the gesture would enable civil servants and members of the public to either obtain or revalidate their PVCs, to exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections.
Sarki quoted the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena as saying that: “Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the approval on Wednesday, to encourage people of the state participate fully in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise expected to end on Saturday.
“The governor further called on the people of the state to take advantage of the two-day holiday to exercise their civic responsibility, so as not to be disenfranchised.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng