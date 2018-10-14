Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming

Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming

The approval was contained in a statement signed by Gov. Bagudu’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Muazu Dakingari and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu play Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming (Today)

The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the immediate payment of N500 million counterpart funds for Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and United States African Development Foundation (USADF) Programmes in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by Gov. Bagudu’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Muazu Dakingari and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

“The Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has more than N300 million while United States African Development Foundation has more than 500,000 US Dollars.

“The RAAMP project is to cover rural access roads in the state while USADF is to engage rice farmers, milk processors and makers of groundnut cake known as (Kuli-Kuli),” the statement said.

It said that the objective of approving the fund was to boost agricultural activities and ease transportation of agricultural produce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 Airplane bursts into flames inside Lagos airportbullet

Related Articles

Zaben fidda gwani Sunayen yan takarar gwamna 24 da APC ta tantance
Primaries APC Governors say party will come out stronger from challenges
APC Party clears Tonye Cole, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, 21 others for 2019 governorship elections
APC Primaries We are looking for way out of our crises – Governors forum
Federal Polytechnic, Kebbi State Over 30 offices burn as fire razes institution
Opinion Osun’s Tom and Jerry show, the Lagos broad screen cinema, and the lessons from both
Biki buduri Hotunan daga bikin auren diyar ministan shari'a
Osinbajo Birnin Kebbi agog as VP graces AGF daughter’s wedding
Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi

Local

Falana condemns order placing travel ban on high profile Nigerians
Falana condemns order placing travel ban on high profile Nigerians
A revolution against every uniform man/woman in Nigeria
Nigerian Army confirms killing of soldier by unknown persons in Edo
Army kill 8 bandits
Troops neutralise bandit, arrest informant in Kaduna State
Mrs-Judith-Amaechi
Minister’s wife donates food items to FCT School for Blind
X
Advertisement