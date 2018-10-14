Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming

news

The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the immediate payment of N500 million counterpart funds for Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and United States African Development Foundation (USADF) Programmes in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement signed by Gov. Bagudu’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Muazu Dakingari and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

“The Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has more than N300 million while United States African Development Foundation has more than 500,000 US Dollars.

“The RAAMP project is to cover rural access roads in the state while USADF is to engage rice farmers, milk processors and makers of groundnut cake known as (Kuli-Kuli),” the statement said.

It said that the objective of approving the fund was to boost agricultural activities and ease transportation of agricultural produce.