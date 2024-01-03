Kebbi Governor's wife distributes cash, baby wears to newborns on New year's day

While distributing the items on Wednesday, the governor’s wife congratulated the mothers for safe delivery and wished them a happy new year. She prayed to Allah to bless the babies and wished the mothers quick recovery.

She said “I was informed that the first baby of the year, a baby girl, was born at 6:30 am on Monday by Hajiya Fa’iza Ibrahim, while a baby boy was born at 1:30 pm by Hajiya Zara’u Usman.

“A set of triplet was also born at the hospital in the afternoon on Monday by Hajiya Hauwa’u Atiku-Diggi, two boys and a girl.

“We thank Allah that all the babies and their mothers are in good health and condition.”

She urged pregnant women to go for antenatal to reduce the rate of maternal and child mortality in the state. She added that “it is during antenatal clinics that women learn healthy behaviours and warning signs during pregnancy and childbirth.

“Through antenatal care, pregnant women can also access micro-nutrient supplementation, treatment for hypertension to prevent eclampsia, as well as immunisation against tetanus.

“Antenatal care can also provide HIV testing and medications to prevent Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV.”

Responding, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Abubakar Zaki, thanked the governor’s wife for the visit and the donation. He also commended the state government “for improving the state’s health sector.”

