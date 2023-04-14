The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kebbi gov approves early payment of April salary ahead of Sallah festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting Head of service said banks have already started releasing salary alerts to workers in line with the governor’s directive.

The approval is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi on Friday.

He said that the gesture was to enable civil servants and pensioners celebrate the forthcoming Sallah festival with ease.

According to the acting head of service, banks have already started releasing salary alerts to workers in line with the governor’s directive.

News Agency Of Nigeria



