Kebbi Gov sacks district head, suspends another for insubordination

The government also placed a six-month suspension on the District Head of Guluma, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir-Guluma for the same offence.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Idris said a committee set up on Jan. 31 by the Local Government Service Commission, found the two local officials guilty of insubordination.

The committee was set up following a complaint against the two district heads by Arugungu Local Government Council.

He said that the committee recommended the action taken by the government in line with Public Services Rule 030301(0), which centred around acts of insubordination.