Umar-Yauri, who disclosed this to newsmen, in Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday, said: “Rakiya Ayuba, has been redeployed to Ministry of Information and Culture, from Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism; and Attahiru Maccido, redeployed to Special Duties, from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Mamuda Warra had been redeployed to Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, from the Ministry of Information and Culture.”

He said that the three new commissioners, who were appointed on Nov. 9, 2020, had also been assigned to various ministries.

Accordingly, Hayatudeen Bawa, had been posted to the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Maigari Dakingari, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, while Garba Geza, was assigned to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

The governor charged the commissioners to use their wealth of experience, to work for the progress of the state.