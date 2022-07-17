Kebbi Gov Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

The statement quoted the Chairman of the board, Prof. Suleiman Khalid-Jega as saying that the fund was for the construction of additional classroom blocks and renovation of dilapidated physical infrastructure in basic and post basic schools.

He said part of the amount would be used to provide furniture, water and sanitation facilities in the schools.

“It also includes perimeter fencing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities in all the schools under the board.

“The governor also directed the board to continue the Nomadic School programme in pastoral settlements throughout the state which has been done.