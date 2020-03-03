The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, who announced this in Abuja, also decorated the minister and handed him a traditional sword as a symbol of authority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the brief ceremony was on the sidelines of the international press conference for the 2020 and 60th edition of the Argungu Fishing Festival.

“Our decision is based on the recognition of your efforts to project the cultural heritage of the diverse people of Nigeria to the world and create jobs, income and positive awareness for our youths through festivals, arts and cultural exhibition.

“We admire your loyalty to our country and your fearless defence of our national identity and integrity through the discharge of the responsibilities of your office.

“Argungu international fishing and cultural festival was admitted into the UNESCO list of intangible festivals and humanity under your watch,” the emir said.

Mera said that the decision was taken at the Emirate Council’s meeting held on Wednesday which was also attended by the Kebbi state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe.

“We realised that it was during the time of the minister that the Argungu fishing festival is given a global recognition by UNESCO.

” Argungu is representing Nigeria on a global platform.

“I don’t know of any individual outside the emirate who has shown so much concern and enthusiasm toward the festival.

” Because of this and all other things that the minister had done for this country which is open to everyone that he has been a fierce defender of the unity and integrity of Nigeria, Argungu traditional council deemed it fit to invite the minister to join us and be a member of our council by bestowing on him the traditional title of Kakakin Kebbi,” he said.

The traditional ruler also disclosed that the investiture would be done whenever the minister was ready.

The emir said that the press conference was to announce to the people locally and globally that the stage was set for the 2020 Argungu international fishing and cultural festival which would hold from March 11 to March 14.

He said the 60th edition of the festival was unique because it would be holding after 10 years of its suspension due to security and other concerns.

Mera specifically thanked the Federal Government for the support it had given to the festival since 1970 when it co-financed its hosting

He said the partnership with the Federal Government had made the festival to enjoy unprecedented international recognition.

“I want to state here that even though we have 10 years of suspension, the federal ministry has maintained the confidence that the festival will be reinstated.

“In 2017, a contract of about N150 million was awarded for the upgrade of the trade and agriculture fair site.

“In 2017, the festival enjoyed a major boost with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture which made it possible for its recognition by UNESCO.

” We owe this huge success to the efforts of the minister and his team who found it worthy to present the festival to the world body.

“Today, the festival enjoys support and partnership of the UN, the Federal Government, Kebbi State Government and the Argungu community,” he said.

The minister, who appreciated the emirate for the honour bestowed on him, said it was quite unexpected adding that the recognition would propel him to do more.

He said it was delightful that the globally recognised Argungu fishing and cultural festival was being revived after a 10-year hiatus.

“This is delightful because this festival is one of the most widely attended festivals in Nigeria and the oldest festival of its kind dating back many generations.

“The festival was inscribed in 2016 on the representative list of humanity by UNESCO.

” The list was created to ensure better protection of important intangible cultural heritage worldwide and the awareness of their significance.,” he said.

Mohammed said his ministry attaches great importance to the festival like many others nationwide and would lead a team of local and international journalists to the celebration to help raise the profile.

He announced that the ministry had included the festival in the Calendar of Nigerian Festivals set to be published.

The minister said with the calendar, domestic and international tourists could plan their attendance of the various festivals in the country with ease.

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, who was represented by his deputy, Yombe, said although the festival had remained a cultural event, some other highly entertaining events had been added.

He listed the events lined up for the 2020 edition to include the grand fishing, Kabanci display, agriculture show, cultural displays, catapulting and archery.

Bagudu said the festival would also witness traditional boxing and wrestling, motor rally, power bike and bicycle racing, donkey and camel racing, durbar and polo.

“I will like to use the moment to invite competitors in all the events nationwide to come and compete. Winners will receive handsome rewards,” he said.

The governor noted that Kebbi remained one of the most peaceful and safe state in the country, adding that the security of guests and participants were assured at the event and in their hotels.

He said arrangement had also been made for airlines to provide additional flights to Kebbi and adjoining states during the festival.

The governor gave an assurance that the 2020 festival, considered as a revival celebration, would give lasting impression to those that would witness it.