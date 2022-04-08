RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kebbi Emir accuses traditional rulers of collaborating with bandits

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi on Friday expressed consternation at the collaboration between some leaders and title holders and bandits terrorising the people of the state.

Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu. [PM News]
Iliyasu-Bashar, Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Emirs expressed the shock at a weekly prayer session held at Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emirate organised the prayer sessions to seek divine intervention in all matters concerning peace, unity, wellbeing, growth and development of Nigeria.

The emir described the involvement of traditional title holders in banditry as worrisome and needed to be tackled head-on.

He advised his subjects to fear God wherever they are and to always stick to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, to attract God’s blessings in this life and in the hereafter.

Iliyasu-Bashar appealed to Islamic religion leaders and the led to intensify prayers for lasting peace and unity in the country, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The emir congratulated five District Heads of Maiyama Local Government Area, who received donations of vehicles from the member representing Koko/Maiyama federal constituency, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad-Koko.

