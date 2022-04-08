Kebbi Emir accuses traditional rulers of collaborating with bandits

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emirate organised the prayer sessions to seek divine intervention in all matters concerning peace, unity, wellbeing, growth and development of Nigeria.

The emir described the involvement of traditional title holders in banditry as worrisome and needed to be tackled head-on.

He advised his subjects to fear God wherever they are and to always stick to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, to attract God’s blessings in this life and in the hereafter.

Iliyasu-Bashar appealed to Islamic religion leaders and the led to intensify prayers for lasting peace and unity in the country, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan.