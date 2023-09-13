Kebbi doctors give 2,500 patients free medical care

The outreach covered dental and gynaecological cases and awareness campaign on cancer, particularly cervical cancer. NMA chairman in Kebbi, Dr Murtala Muhammad-Dandare, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin-Kebbi on Wednesday that the outreach was conducted after its 2023 Annual General Meeting.

He said the NMA in Kebbi organised the outreach in collaboration with the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) to provide free and quality healthcare service.

“We organise the outreach in collaboration with KECHEMA annually as part of programmes for our annual general meetings.

“We conducted outreaches in other council areas in the past, but a bigger outreach is being organised to cover free surgeries.

“In the August outreach, beneficiaries requiring surgeries were noted for the oncoming outreach,’’ Muhammad-Dandare he said.

The chapter chairman also told NAN that the outreaches were usually funded through members’ monthly contributions and donations by individuals and organisations.

“We rely solely on our members’ monthly contributions and sometimes donations by philanthropists and organisations.

“We appreciate KECHEMA and thank the organisation for its efforts and assistance in the procurement of drugs and the provision of logistics,’’ he said.

