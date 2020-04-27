Coronavirus has spread to three more states in Nigeria as total cases of the pandemic in the country rise to 1,273 with five new deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, April 27, 2020, reported that 91 new cases were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, 48 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto, six in Taraba and five cases each in Kaduna and Gombe state.

While Ondo, Edo, Abuja, Rivers, Oyo and Bauchi state recorded three cases each, Osun state recorded two.

The NCDC also announced an index case in Bayelsa, Kebbi and Ebonyi state.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria as the total number of confirmed cases in the state jumped to 731.

The Sunday update by the NCDC also showed that five new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country to 40.

With the 91 new cases, coronavirus has now spread to 30 states in Nigeria.