Saidu is the current Chief of Staff to the governor and will replace Suleiman Kwari who was elected Senator in the just concluded general election,

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan, issued in Kaduna, said the mandate of the new commissioner “is to restructure and reposition the Ministry of Finance within the shortest possible time for the challenges of the second term of the Nasir El-Rufa’i government.”

The statement also announced the appointment of Mr Idris Samaila Nyam, as the state Accountant General, while Umar Waziri, the former Accountant General, now becomes Managing Director of Kaduna Investment and Finance Company.

NAN reports that Nyam was the Permanent Secretary in the finance ministry, and his position will now be occupied by the most senior director in the ministry until further notice.

The government statement also disclosed that Dr Salisu Suleiman, the Principal Private Secretary to the governor will handle the duties of the Chief of Staff.

The statement added that all the appointments were with immediate effect..