El-rufai made this known on Friday in Kaduna, when AVM Mohammed Suleiman, Air Officer Commanding, Kaduna Training Command, Nigeria Air Force, paid him a courtesy visit.

The governor said that the state had received the end user certificate for the acquisition of the drones and would soon invite President Muhammadu Buhari, to perform the inauguration.

We are working closely with the Nigeria Air Force, to acquire more drones for security surveillance for the state, he said.

El-rufai said that the state had been base for many military establishments and their presence had enhanced security of lives and property of its residents.

The governor also assured of the continued support of the state to the military, adding that more land would be made available to the NAF for its training command.

We are working very hard with Ministry of Defence, to ensure the base has more land needed.

We know this training command is what the military wants and we are also looking at giving more land in the eastern part of Kaduna to the Ministry of Defence, to build more housing facilities.

We have reserved two districts across the river that we are developing in the eastern part of the state around millennium city, we have reserved over 1000 hectares for the Ministry of Defence.

Speaking earlier, Suleiman, said that the courtesy visit was to increase the synergy and operational capabilities of the security service in the state.

He said that the command had played a role in providing security during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Suleiman said that the last election went well in terms of security, as a result of synergy among security agencies in the state.

He thanked the state and Federal Government for providing the command with the necessary assistance to execute their job.