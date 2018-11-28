FACT CHECK: Hon Kazaure didn't ask for Buhari's permission to hunt Boko Haram terrorists

news

Nigerians on social media have been talking about a trending video of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to allow him head a task force to personally lead the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

In the video, the lawmaker, representing Kazaure federal constituency of Jigawa State, said his experience as a hunter will come handy in hunting the 'idiots' inside the 'bushes'.

The lawmaker's comment was reported to have been a reaction to the recent killing of over a hundred soldiers in Borno State in an attack carried out by Boko Haram.

A quick check has revealed that the context of the lawmaker's comment was misrepresented in the several reports that have been posted on social media and by a few online media organisations.

The original video of the lawmaker's comment was actually posted by Hallowmace TV on its YouTube page on July 28, 2018, meaning it was not a reaction to the recent killings of soldiers by Boko Haram.

Further viewing of the video revealed that the lawmaker was not, in fact, talking about Boko Haram at all, but about killer herdsmen who have been alleged to have carried out several attacks this year that have led to the death of hundreds of people.

In the video, the lawmaker alleged that the herdsmen killings were being orchestrated by certain people to embarass the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While appealing to military chiefs to stem the wave of attacks, which were frequent at the time, Kazaure said he could take it upon himself, as a hunter, to march into bushes and attack the perpetrators of the attacks.

He said, "For these three years, only about few months back they started ethnic crisis and that crisis is controlled by some elders because we saw the report on investigation of Plateau crisis in the House just last week. A member of the House of Representatives saying these killings there were people behind it. And he said he'll mention the people no matter how his life will be treated because he's a member representing Plateau State. He said it that there are people behind it, not the government.

"When you go back to Zamfara, it is dominated by some criminal Fulani because not all the Fulani are criminals.

"Finally, I want to advise the service chiefs, they should not allow these people spoiling the name of the president. President left them in that position in order to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians; to protect his integrity.

"I'm appealing to Air Force, Army, Police, DSS, any paramilitary to make sure to take necessary action to go inside these bushes to go and finish those idiots.

"If they will not do it, I will meet the president to appoint me. I will delegate a team to go inside the bushes myself and finish those idiots.

"I'm a professional hunter, I know all these bushes. I can delegate a team of hunters. Let the government give us Army and the Police we go inside that bush, I'll lead it. Even tomorrow, I'll lead and go inside those bushes."

Attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen just this year alone have devasted several communities in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, and Plateau states, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands displaced from their homes.

You can watch the original video below (the comment in question starts from the 15 minutes 40 seconds mark):