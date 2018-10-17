Kayode Fayemi appoints SSG, chief of staff and press secretary

news

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has appointed Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary, barely 24-hours after his inauguration.

The newly sworn-in governor made his first set of appointments according to a statement released on Tuesday 16 October.

Abiodun Oyebanji, a former University Lecturer and former Commissioner in the state was appointed as Secretary to the State Government.

Biodun Omoleye was appointed as Chief of Staff and Yinka Oyebode was named the Chief Press Secretary.

All three appointed aides served the governor during his first term.