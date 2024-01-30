ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stated that the tests are very important to control the high risk of having innocent children with Sickle Cell Disease.

Katsina State Governor's wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda [Katsina Post]
Radda made the advocacy during the launch of the distribution of free sickle cell and anti-malarial drugs in Katsina on Monday. According to her, the tests are very important to control the high risk of having innocent children with Sickle Cell Disease.

She said that the HIV/AIDS test could also assist in preventing the mistake of getting married to a carrier partner.

Radda said: “I call on the traditional and religious leaders, parents and others responsible for conducting marriages to comply with the state marriage law.

“The law stipulates that every party to a marriage shall undergo a test in a government hospital to determine his or her genotype and HIV/AIDS status.

“And such couples should have evidence of a Certificate duly signed by a medical practitioner serving in that government hospital.”

“I look forward to fostering collaboration with philanthropists, local and international organisations towards sickle cell prevention and control in the state and Nigeria at large,” she said.

The distribution of the drugs was a collaboration between the governor’s wife’s pet project, the Safe Space Humanitarian Initiative, and the state’s Ministry of Health.

