ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents were urged to ensure the safety and security of all the installed facilities.

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community [UNICEF]
Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community [UNICEF]

Recommended articles

The Executive Director of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankaba, said this at the renaming of the Water Consumers Association (WCA) as the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASH-COM), on Wednesday in Baure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dankaba was represented during the conversion and training for the new members by Alhaji Sani Lado, the Assistant Director of water supply in the agency.

He said to achieve this, 10 motorised boreholes were provided in addition to the existing four, targeting to provide 9,800 residents with clean water daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “It is a World Bank project which is being implemented through NG-SURWASH, in collaboration with the State government.

“After providing the solar-powered boreholes in the area, we projected that in the next 10 years, it will meet the water demand of the community.”

He also commended the residents of the area for their relentless efforts towards the success of the project, and also for their full participation.

Their participation in our activities is a sign that they can maintain the facilities provided even without our supervision.

“Therefore, I am calling on the people of this area to ensure the safety and security of all the installed facilities,” Dankaba appealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Chairman of the local government, Malam Murtala Adamu, commended the state government for choosing Baure to be among the two LGAs to benefit from the project. The local council Chairman was represented by the Councilor for Health, Malam Sani Suleiman.

Murtala explained that the effort of the government has contributed to the successful declaration of the LGA as one of the open defecation-free areas in the state. The Chairman also attributed the successes recorded to WASHCOM and further assured that they will continue to provide the necessary support towards the success of the agency.

WCA is a community-based organisation that was formed to ensure that the community’s water supply and sanitation facilities are what they truly desire, built properly, completed on time, and managed properly.

WASHCOM is a platform involving representatives from the various sections of a community galvanised around the need to own and manage the WASH situation in their community.

Members were trained on record keeping, financial management, undertaking preventive maintenance of water facilities and promoting safe water, sanitation and hygiene practices within their communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Law students urge Tinubu to establish committee for transparent use of World Bank loans

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Barr Effiong exposes possible foul play in Akwa Ibom wrestler's mysterious death

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Ondo State Assembly confirms Dr Olayide Adelami as deputy governor

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Afenifere scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo's acting leader role, deputy position

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

Kebbi Govt dismisses 3 district heads over gross misconduct, fraud, insubordination

There's a surge in kidnap cases in Nigeria, here are some tips to stay safe

There's a surge in kidnap cases in Nigeria, here are some tips to stay safe

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students