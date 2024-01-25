Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

The Executive Director of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankaba, said this at the renaming of the Water Consumers Association (WCA) as the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASH-COM), on Wednesday in Baure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dankaba was represented during the conversion and training for the new members by Alhaji Sani Lado, the Assistant Director of water supply in the agency.

He said to achieve this, 10 motorised boreholes were provided in addition to the existing four, targeting to provide 9,800 residents with clean water daily.

According to him, “It is a World Bank project which is being implemented through NG-SURWASH, in collaboration with the State government.

“After providing the solar-powered boreholes in the area, we projected that in the next 10 years, it will meet the water demand of the community.”

He also commended the residents of the area for their relentless efforts towards the success of the project, and also for their full participation.

“Their participation in our activities is a sign that they can maintain the facilities provided even without our supervision.

“Therefore, I am calling on the people of this area to ensure the safety and security of all the installed facilities,” Dankaba appealed.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the local government, Malam Murtala Adamu, commended the state government for choosing Baure to be among the two LGAs to benefit from the project. The local council Chairman was represented by the Councilor for Health, Malam Sani Suleiman.

Murtala explained that the effort of the government has contributed to the successful declaration of the LGA as one of the open defecation-free areas in the state. The Chairman also attributed the successes recorded to WASHCOM and further assured that they will continue to provide the necessary support towards the success of the agency.

WCA is a community-based organisation that was formed to ensure that the community’s water supply and sanitation facilities are what they truly desire, built properly, completed on time, and managed properly.

WASHCOM is a platform involving representatives from the various sections of a community galvanised around the need to own and manage the WASH situation in their community.