ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents were urged to ensure the safety and security of all the installed facilities.

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community [UNICEF]
Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community [UNICEF]

Recommended articles

The Executive Director of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankaba, said this at the renaming of the Water Consumers Association (WCA) as the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASH-COM), on Wednesday in Baure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dankaba was represented during the conversion and training for the new members by Alhaji Sani Lado, the Assistant Director of water supply in the agency.

He said to achieve this, 10 motorised boreholes were provided in addition to the existing four, targeting to provide 9,800 residents with clean water daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “It is a World Bank project which is being implemented through NG-SURWASH, in collaboration with the State government.

“After providing the solar-powered boreholes in the area, we projected that in the next 10 years, it will meet the water demand of the community.”

He also commended the residents of the area for their relentless efforts towards the success of the project, and also for their full participation.

Their participation in our activities is a sign that they can maintain the facilities provided even without our supervision.

“Therefore, I am calling on the people of this area to ensure the safety and security of all the installed facilities,” Dankaba appealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Chairman of the local government, Malam Murtala Adamu, commended the state government for choosing Baure to be among the two LGAs to benefit from the project. The local council Chairman was represented by the Councilor for Health, Malam Sani Suleiman.

Murtala explained that the effort of the government has contributed to the successful declaration of the LGA as one of the open defecation-free areas in the state. The Chairman also attributed the successes recorded to WASHCOM and further assured that they will continue to provide the necessary support towards the success of the agency.

WCA is a community-based organisation that was formed to ensure that the community’s water supply and sanitation facilities are what they truly desire, built properly, completed on time, and managed properly.

WASHCOM is a platform involving representatives from the various sections of a community galvanised around the need to own and manage the WASH situation in their community.

Members were trained on record keeping, financial management, undertaking preventive maintenance of water facilities and promoting safe water, sanitation and hygiene practices within their communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court affirms election of Simi Fubara as Rivers governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Simi Fubara as Rivers governor

Tinubu has no plan to relocate Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency says amidst rumours

Tinubu has no plan to relocate Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency says amidst rumours

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police

Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun govt to rehabilitate 472 health centers, says Commissioner