Katsina varsity disowns “one-man” protester

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma ((FUDMA), Katsina State said that Lawal Abba, the “one-man” protester, who carried a placard to register his displeasure over the ongoing ASUU nationwide strike, was not a registered student of the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Habibu Aminu, Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the university in Katsina on Tuesday.

“Abba, is not a student of the university. He is rather, a Ghost Student who said he was disturbed by the ongoing National ASUU strike.

”His claims that he has been pursuing a Bsc Degree for 11 for a four-year programme due to incessant strike actions, is a complete false, baseless, unfounded and misleading.

”To any sane person such claims wouldn’t have desired a reply because they may just be a waste of time but for the benefit of setting the record straight and clearing the name of our exalted citadel institution I may just be compelled to clear such unwarranted statement which are just full of lies and figment of his imagination.

“The university management is urging the media not to publish unverified stories,” the management said.

