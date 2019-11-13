Gov. Aminu Masari, disclosed this while declaring State of Emergency on Water and Environmental Sanitation in the state on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, the state government has concluded arrangement to start rehabilitating classrooms, toilets and drilling of boreholes in selected schools across the state.

“The rehabilitation of classrooms in schools across the state is to provide conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“The provision of toilets and drilling of boreholes is to improve sanitary condition in schools in the state.

“Already government in collaboration with UNICEF has intervened in over 400 schools by providing toilets and drinking water to students and pupils.

“We are aware that if we provide clean water to the public, we will have prevented 70 per cent of water borne diseases.

“We shall put in our best to continue supplying clean water to the entire residents of the state as we have promised during our campaigns,” he said.

NAN reports that the Katsina State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) had been drilling boreholes for rural dwellers in the state.