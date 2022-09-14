RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina State Government has registered 25,922 Almajiri pupils across the state and also identified and integrated about 255 Qur’anic schools from 2019 to date.

Katsina Gov Aminu Bello Masari explains a point during chat with select online media
Katsina Gov Aminu Bello Masari explains a point during chat with select online media

The Executive Chairman (EC), of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari, made this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Katsina.

Recommended articles

Buhari added that 540 facilitators and mentors were also identified and trained, saying the achievement was recorded through the intervention of the Basic Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA).

According to him, the registration and integration is with a view to repositioning the system to enable them to learn Western Education in addition to their Islamic Education.

He further revealed that the state government through the intervention , within the period under review has spent 21million dollars.

Buhari explained that BESDA is a World Bank intervention programme geared towards supporting states with the highest number of Out-of-School Children.

He noted that the BESDA intervenes in three key areas; equitable access to education, improving literacy and system strengthening.

“Katsina State has the highest number of out-of-school children of about 1,135,000 which comprises almajiris, nomads, IDPs and vulnerable children.

“The implementation of the programme started in 2019 with the selection of 22 local government areas across the state for the reduction of Out- Of-School Children.

“Also, 13 LGAs for intensive literacy programme using RANA and Jolly Phonics Models. From 2019 to date, 255 Qur’anic Learning Centres were integrated under the programme.

“The programme has succeeded in the reduction of 361,525 out of school children, representing 36 per cent of the set target in the selected LGAs in the state.

The EC added that BESDA programme will wind up in Oct. 2022, therefore appealed to the World Bank through the Federal Government to extend the programme beyond that period.

He commended Gov. Aminu Masari, for developing the basic education sector in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'