Gov. Aminu Masari disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Monday in Katsina.

“The drainage projects were executed with the aim of curbing the perennial incidences of flooding across the state.

“The government will continue to do all that is possible within its limited resources to ensure the provision of good drainage system in the state.

“The state government will also continue to protect its citizens especially those at the grassroots that are yearly being threatened by soil erosion and flooding,” Masari said.

He added that his administration would continue to discharge its primary responsibility of serving the people especially in the provision of water, electricity, youth empowerment and health facilities.

ALSO READ: IPOB orders members to attack South-East governors abroad

Masari called on the people to make good use of all facilities that were provided for their wellbeing.

The governor advised them to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in water ways to avert flooding.