Katsina govt restores telecom services in 10 LGAs ravaged by banditry

“Gov. Masari has written to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), requesting it to restore telephone services in ten of the 17 LGAs affected by the ban, which came into force about four months ago.

“The affected 10 LGAs are: Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

“Those not affected by the planned restoration of the services are: Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.” Masari said.

He recalled that the state government had passed a crime prevention order, which suspended telephone services in 17 local government areas.

According to him, the order also prohibited the use of some roads in the affected areas and transportation of firewood within the state.

“Sale of all categories of animals and the total closure of some major markets in the affected places as well as the sale of motorcycles in the affected markets.

“The order also had restricted the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 10p.m to 5.30a.m throughout the state, among others.

“The decision by the government to suspend the ban in the 10 affected LGAs is as a result of the return to near normalcy.