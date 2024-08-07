Katsina residents turn to special prayer as last resort to tackle economic hardship

The prayer session, which was held on Tuesday at the premises of Katsina Arabic Teachers College playground, was widely attended by all genders amidst tight security. The residents prayed to Almighty Allah to bring an end to the lingering economic hardship, hunger, and insecurity, among other challenges facing the country.

The residents performed the "Al-Qunut prayer", a type of supplication offered during prayer at a specific point while standing, and were recommended especially when a calamity befalls any community.

A similar prayer session was conducted at the Filin Samji, Filin Yammawa, and Filin Canada football grounds, all within the Katsina metropolis. According to some of the participants, they resorted to such prayers as the last option for them to address hunger, insecurity, and other challenges.