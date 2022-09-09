RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina renovates 7,000 schools – Gov. Masari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina State Government has renovated more than 7,000 primary and secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renovation of the schools is in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Gov. Aminu Masari made this known on Thursday in Katsina while receiving former members of the state House of Assembly who were on a courtesy visit.

He explained that N30 billion was spent on the rehabilitation of the schools across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor added that the state government has employed 5,000 teachers and promoted all the teachers who had not been promoted for nine years.

According to Masari, these are part of his administration’s effort towards enhancing the teaching and learning processes in the state.

He said that the enrolment of primary school pupils had increased from one million to more than 2.2 million between 2015 and this year.

He said this was achieved because of his administration’s strategies in the education sector.

The governor said that his government had also spent N15 billion on the construction of drainages in Katsina Metropolitan Area, to tackle flooding.

He said that the administration was spending N4 billion yearly on the same project, saying that the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, had also spent more than N50 billion in tackling flooding and gully erosion.

The governor said the fund was spent on tackling flooding and gully erosion in Katsina, Jibia, Malumfashi and Funtua Local Government Areas.

