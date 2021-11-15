RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina Police command says it has repelled an attack by bandits on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during which it rescued 11 kidnap victims in Safana.

Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina
Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Katsina, said 38 cows and 11 sheep were also recovered.

Recommended articles

“Today, Nov. 14, 2021 bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

“The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.

“The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

“The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits; while investigation is ongoing.” Isah disclosed.

He similarly said that based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in rescuing 11 kidnapped victims from Sabon Garin Safana, explaining that “the victims were rescued from a bandits’ hideout, on the outskirts of Tsaskiya village, in Safana LGA of the state.

“It may be recalled that bandits attacked Sabon Garin Safana village on Nov. 12, 2021 and kidnapped 11 of the villagers.

“The victims were taken to Dutsin Ma General Hospital for medical examination/treatment and have already been reunited with their respective families”, according to Isah.

Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime, while investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

Popular Abuja nightclub shut down after fun seeker dies from electrocution

Popular Abuja nightclub shut down after fun seeker dies from electrocution

On piracy, Gov Okowa calls on Navy to strenghten operational capacity

On piracy, Gov Okowa calls on Navy to strenghten operational capacity

Police stations burnt during EndSARS protests in Lagos undergoing renovation – CP

Police stations burnt during EndSARS protests in Lagos undergoing renovation – CP

Nigerian airports record 6.4m passengers in 6 months

Nigerian airports record 6.4m passengers in 6 months

NDLEA intercepts N4.9bn worth of heroin at Lagos seaport, airport

NDLEA intercepts N4.9bn worth of heroin at Lagos seaport, airport

Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Lagos – NEMA

Flash flood damages houses, vehicles in Lagos – NEMA

Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina

Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina

Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity

Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.