Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims, recover 38 cows in Katsina

“Today, Nov. 14, 2021 bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

“The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.

“The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

“The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits; while investigation is ongoing.” Isah disclosed.

He similarly said that based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in rescuing 11 kidnapped victims from Sabon Garin Safana, explaining that “the victims were rescued from a bandits’ hideout, on the outskirts of Tsaskiya village, in Safana LGA of the state.

“It may be recalled that bandits attacked Sabon Garin Safana village on Nov. 12, 2021 and kidnapped 11 of the villagers.

“The victims were taken to Dutsin Ma General Hospital for medical examination/treatment and have already been reunited with their respective families”, according to Isah.