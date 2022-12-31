ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Police kill 54 terrorists, lose 5 officers in 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Katsina State said it had successfully neutralised no fewer than 54 suspected terrorists and lost five officers in gun battles from Jan. 2022 to date.

According to him, within the year under review, the command was able to arrest a total number of 1,102 suspects in connection with 705 reported cases.

Umar-Nadada said: “Also, a total number of 989 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of law in the state.

“A total number of 177 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 169 suspects charged to court while eight cases are under investigation.

“Also, 241 suspected bandits/kidnappers and informants were arrested, in which 239 suspects had been charged to court while 16 are under investigation.”

He further said that 1,092 domestic animals were recovered, which consisted of 727) cows, 370 sheep, and goats were recovered from the hoodlums.

Umar-Nadada revealed that 266 suspects were arrested in 245 reported cases of rape and unnatural offences, in which 260 suspects had been charged to court, saying that six suspects were undergoing investigation.

Also, 46 victims of human trafficking were rescued in four reported cases, which were transferred to National Agency for the Prohibition Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), office for further investigation.

“And 122 kidnapped victims were also rescued from suspected bandits/kidnappers during the period under review, while 22 suspected stolen vehicles were recovered and 18 stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were recovered.

“During the period under review, we were able to recover 14 AK 47 rifles, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 19 locally made guns and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle,” he said.

The CP also commended the concerted efforts of all officers and men of the command for their loyalty and commitment towards the protection of lives and properties, as well as ensuring public safety and order in the state.

Let me also pay tributes to our gallant officers who have paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their souls rest in perfect peace and may the God Almighty grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“Also, those who suffered different degrees of injuries in the cause of this campaign, may God Almighty restore their health to normalcy,” Umar-Nadada prayed.

He further commended Gov. Aminu Masari for his unwavering support to the security agencies, and also the Emirs of Katsina and Daura for their cooperation and fatherly guidance.

News Agency Of Nigeria
