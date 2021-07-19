Police engage bandits in a shootout, recover 36 rustled cows in Katsina

“On July 17, 2021, 17/07/2021 at about 11:02 pm, bandits on motorcycles, armed with an AK 47 rifle, blocked a feeder road at Layin Minister, Malumfashi LGA, and kidnapped a 45-year-old man from Tafkin Jege village, Kafur LGA.

“A team of policemen, led by DPO Kankara, intercepted them at Unguwar Nakome, Yargoje village, Kankara, engaged them in a gun duel and rescued the victim.

“In the course of profiling the scene, one AK-47 rifle was recovered,” the command’s spokesperson disclosed in the statement.

According to him, in another development on the same date at about 5am, the same DPO led a team of Policemen to Majifa village, Kankara, engaged the bandits in a shootout and recovered 36 rustled cows.

“Many bandits are feared to have escaped with gunshot wounds, while a search party is still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing bandits."