Police engage bandits in a shootout, recover 36 rustled cows in Katsina

The Katsina Police Command says it has foiled an attack by suspected bandits at Layin Minister, in Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Police engage bandits in a shootout, recover 36 rustled cows in Katsina. [NAN]

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday morning in Katsina.

“On July 17, 2021, 17/07/2021 at about 11:02 pm, bandits on motorcycles, armed with an AK 47 rifle, blocked a feeder road at Layin Minister, Malumfashi LGA, and kidnapped a 45-year-old man from Tafkin Jege village, Kafur LGA.

“A team of policemen, led by DPO Kankara, intercepted them at Unguwar Nakome, Yargoje village, Kankara, engaged them in a gun duel and rescued the victim.

“In the course of profiling the scene, one AK-47 rifle was recovered,” the command’s spokesperson disclosed in the statement.

According to him, in another development on the same date at about 5am, the same DPO led a team of Policemen to Majifa village, Kankara, engaged the bandits in a shootout and recovered 36 rustled cows.

“Many bandits are feared to have escaped with gunshot wounds, while a search party is still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing bandits."

The Command urges members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information.

