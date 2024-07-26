Katsina Police capture 2 bandit informants in cemetery with rustled animals

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Thursday.

He said the success was recorded in Jibia Local Government Area, in collaboration with the State’s Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) and Hunters.

“On July 25, 2024, a team of police operatives attached to Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters while on routine patrol in collaboration with the KSCWC and Hunters, successfully arrested two suspects, all from Zandam village, in Jibia LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspects were arrested along Magama cemetery in possession of two rams, one sheep, and a goat, suspected to have been rustled,” he said.

He added that in the course of the investigation, the duo confessed to having received the rustled animals from a suspected notorious bandits’ leader called Nura of Mazanya village in Jibia, now at large.

The image maker said the suspects were on their way to dispose of the animals at Magama market, in Jibia local government. According to him, the suspects have confessed to having severally received suspected rustled animals from the bandits’ kingpin and disposed of them.