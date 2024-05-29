ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt warns civil servants against leaks, trains on document security

News Agency Of Nigeria






The Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, made the call at the opening of a three-day workshop with the theme: "New Media, Document Leakages and Digitising Office Work”, which was organised by the Katsina state government in collaboration with the Matasa Media Links.

While stating the constitutional rights of the public to access certain categories of information, the Head of Service said this should only be done within the confines of the law. He said the public relations officers of ministries, departments, and agencies in the state should liaise with conventional and new media to disseminate government activities to the state people.

Alhaji Mas’ud Banye, the Permanent Secretary in the Department of Pension and Training in the state, said the training was in line with Gov. Dikko Radda’s agenda for the state.

This administration is desirous of public sector reforms that deliver policy changes to the structures and processes, especially digitalising office work in this era of global new media.

“The objective is to have a performance-oriented, highly motivated modern, and efficient civil service that delivers high-quality service to its citizens.

“I do not doubt that this training will surely impact positively on all the participants bearing in mind the expertise of the carefully selected facilitators.

“The training consists of both the theory and practical aspects of new media, its benefits and implications in handling official documents,” he said.

Banye stated that the new media is important in modernising and improving public service delivery by enhancing efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and citizen engagement.

“It also enables government to engage with citizens for feedback, input, and participation in decision-making processes; it also strengthens democratic processes.”

Also, Prof. Bashir Abu-Sabe, who spoke on behalf of the Matasa Media Links, said the training aims to provide insights and skills to the participants.

“Our assembled experts are passionate about Katsina State’s development and will therefore deliver comprehensive training.

“I encourage the participants to engage themselves fully and apply the knowledge gained in their official capacities,” he added.

He said Matasa Media Links was established in 2000 as K Bimez Plava, with a rich history of projects and partnerships in Katsina State and beyond.

