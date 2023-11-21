Katsina Govt vaccinates over 1.8 million children against measles

Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

According to the executive secretary, the state government had earlier targeted to vaccinate about 1,826,256 children aged between nine and 59 months. He said that 1,983,260 vaccines were used during the exercise and 6% wastage, 729 non-serious Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), and zero AEFI were recorded.

“The exercise started on October 28, 2023, and lasted seven days, covering 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and all 361 wards of the state.

“Measles is a viral infection that’s serious for small children, but it’s easily preventable by a vaccine.

“The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing and it can lead to serious complications like malnutrition, blindness and even death if not treated early,” Yahaya explained.

He pointed out that the campaign was in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, with support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).