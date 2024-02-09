ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt to establish mobile court for Gender-Based Violence cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

The newly established GBV centre in the state will succeed in treating and resolving many cases.

Sexual and Gender Based Violence [Inclusive News Network]
Sexual and Gender Based Violence [Inclusive News Network]

The Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

"We are discussing with the state high court to establish the court in the state."

She said that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law will be applied by the court.

“We intend to bring the crime rate down, we are going to help the victims, therefore we are also in partnership with the state’s Hisbah board.

"We are also partnering with relevant authorities, especially the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP),” she said.

The commissioner explained that the newly established GBV centre in the state has succeeded in treating and resolving many cases.

"The establishment of the GBV centre reflects on our collective determination to foster a safer environment for the citizens of the state, and ensure justice is served.

"Daily, the GBV centre receives three to four cases,” she added.

The commissioner also appealed to stakeholders, especially community and religious leaders, private and international organisations, philanthropists, the media and other wealthy individuals to support the centre.

NAN reports that the state government on December 24, 2023, domesticated the VAPP Act 2015 alongside the Child Protection Law. This, the government said, is part of measures to curb all forms of violence across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Gov. Dikko Radda while assenting and unveiling the Acts into law in a brief ceremony held in Katsina, seized the moment to also inaugurate a steering committee on Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“Let this be a testament to our collective resolve to create a society where every person can live freely from fear and harm.

“My government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of GBV. May this committee through its dedication and hard work become a beacon of hope for those who have suffered in silence,” he stated.

Katsina Govt to establish mobile court for Gender-Based Violence cases

