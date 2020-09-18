The Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, made this known during media briefing in Katsina on Thursday.

He said that out of the number, 216,832 candidates scored five credits and above in five subjects, representing 68 per cent.

Lawal added that 138,612 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, which represents 63 per cent.

He said that the money was paid to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

He also said that the government spent N4 billion on feeding of boarding students during the period under review.

The commissioner added that N1.7 billion was also spent on the purchase of instructional materials, including teaching aids, laboratory equipment, text books, computers, and education equipment.