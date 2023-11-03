ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

The commissioner added that the ministry would give them all the support to achieve their objective of ensuring quality standards in the execution of engineering projects.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Sani Magaji, stated this on Friday in Katsina. He spoke when the Chairman, Evaluation and Monitoring team of the state chapter of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Ibrahim Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit.

Magaji assured COREN that the ministry would give them all the needed support to achieve their set objective of ensuring quality standards in the execution of engineering projects. The commissioner further said, “It is only by so doing that lives and property of people could be saved from unwanted disasters such as buildings and bridges collapse.”

To achieve this, the commissioner, further called on them to ensure that all engineers undertaking engineering works in the state were genuinely and fully registered with the relevant professional engineering bodies in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the council’s Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, informed the commissioner that they were in his office to formally congratulate him on his appointment.

He added; "We are also here to seek for the support and collaboration of the ministry in COREN’s drive to rid the state of quack engineers.

“We will try to ensure the application of the professional engineering ethics so that quality and standards were not compromised in the execution of engineering projects in the state. “The COREN monitoring team used to visit projects sites without notice.

“The team also seeks to see the professional qualification documents of engineers to ascertain whether they are qualified to supervise the execution of engineering projects or not.”

“It is in recognition of the position and role of the ministry of works in policy formulation and execution in matters pertaining to engineering in the state that COREN’s leadership deemed it necessary to come.”

